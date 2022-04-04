Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amidst economic crisis: Official.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
