Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper injured after being shot by terrorists in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
