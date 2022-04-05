Parliament has competence to frame laws for Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on bill seeking to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
