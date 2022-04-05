Ukraine's president tells UN Security Council the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:53 IST
Ukraine's president tells UN Security Council the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN Security Council
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement