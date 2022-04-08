Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he regrets Supreme Court ruling on deputy speaker's decision on rejection of no-trust motion against him.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:15 IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he regrets Supreme Court ruling on deputy speaker's decision on rejection of no-trust motion against him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
