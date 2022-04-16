Delhi court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw lookout circular against former Amnesty India chairman Aakar Patel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw lookout circular against former Amnesty India chairman Aakar Patel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amnesty India
- Aakar Patel
- Delhi
Advertisement