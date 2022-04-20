Bengal is a consumption-based economy - people spend Rs 30,000-40,000 crore during Durga Puja festival alone: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal is a consumption-based economy - people spend Rs 30,000-40,000 crore during Durga Puja festival alone: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Durga Puja
- Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement