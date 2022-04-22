World faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy,choke off free trade & trample on sovereignty:UK PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
World faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy,choke off free trade & trample on sovereignty:UK PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK PM
Advertisement