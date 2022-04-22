In talks with UK PM Boris Johnson, PM Modi reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
