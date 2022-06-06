Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities: Officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:47 IST
