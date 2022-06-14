Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 11 hours of questioning on 2nd day of appearance in National Herald money-laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 11 hours of questioning on 2nd day of appearance in National Herald money-laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Herald
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement