Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for third straight day of questioning in National Herald money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for third straight day of questioning in National Herald money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Herald
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
Advertisement