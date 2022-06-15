Leaders requested Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to discuss with parties on joint oppn presidential candidate:T R Baalu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
