Nearly 40 jihadis killed in drone strikes on motorcycle column in Niger, near border with Burkina Faso, AP cited French military as saying.
PTI | Niamey | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:01 IST
Nearly 40 jihadis killed in drone strikes on motorcycle column in Niger, near border with Burkina Faso, AP cited French military as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso
- French
- Niger
Advertisement