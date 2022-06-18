Flag unfurled at Mahakali temple not just symbol of spirituality, but shows that our faith remains strong despite passage of centuries: PM Modi.
Flag unfurled at Mahakali temple not just symbol of spirituality, but shows that our faith remains strong despite passage of centuries: PM Modi.
