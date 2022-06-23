The way to prove if Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through floor of Assembly: NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The way to prove if Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through floor of Assembly: NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra
- Assembly
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unwarranted remarks by BJP spokesperson led to humiliation of the country: Uddhav Thackeray
'Major' team meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence Varsha for family home amid Maharashtra crisis
Not willing to continue as chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray.
Ready to give resignation as CM to party MLAs, they should come: says Uddhav Thackeray amid deepening Maharashtra crisis