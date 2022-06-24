CBI searches five locations in Delhi in connection with Rs 69.33 cr alleged bank fraud by packaging company Rave Scans: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 11:40 IST
