SC records statement of Maharashtra's counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect life & property of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
SC records statement of Maharashtra's counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect life & property of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement