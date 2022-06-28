DCGI approves India's first home-grown mRNA Covid vaccine by Gennova Biopharma for emergency use in 18 yrs & above: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
DCGI approves India's first home-grown mRNA Covid vaccine by Gennova Biopharma for emergency use in 18 yrs & above: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Gennova Biopharma
- Covid
Advertisement