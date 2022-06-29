Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati to fly to a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later Wednesday: Official sources.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati to fly to a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later Wednesday: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guwahati
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement