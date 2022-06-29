Maha crisis:Pendency of disqualification proceedings before speaker is no ground to delay floor test:Sr Adv NK Kaul for Eknath Shinde faction.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Maha crisis:Pendency of disqualification proceedings before speaker is no ground to delay floor test:Sr Adv NK Kaul for Eknath Shinde faction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha
Advertisement