PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, says he is an inspiration for every BJP worker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, says he is an inspiration for every BJP worker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement