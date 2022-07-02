To oppose PM Modi, opposition parties have begun opposing country: J P Nadda in address to BJP national executive meeting.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
To oppose PM Modi, opposition parties have begun opposing country: J P Nadda in address to BJP national executive meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP national
- PM Modi
- J P Nadda
Advertisement