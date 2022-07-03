Supreme Court order on Gujarat riots case rejecting charges against PM Modi historic: Union minister Amit Shah at BJP national executive meet.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court order on Gujarat riots case rejecting charges against PM Modi historic: Union minister Amit Shah at BJP national executive meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP national
- Amit Shah
- PM Modi
- Supreme Court
- Gujarat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference on Monday
Important to build cyber-secure India for country's development, says Amit Shah
Mann writes to Amit Shah, opposes any move to convert Panjab University into central varsity
Cyber security integral to national security, Modi Govt committed to making it robust: Amit Shah
Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J P Nadda meet VP M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of key BJP meet on presidential polls.