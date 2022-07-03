At BJP national executive meet, PM Modi asks party members to undertake 'Sneh Yatra' and reach out to all sections of society: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
