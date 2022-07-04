Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district: Officials.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-07-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 09:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Sixteen people, including some school children, killed as private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kullu
- Himachal Pradesh's
Advertisement