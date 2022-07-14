SC seeks UP govt's reply on compliance of its stay order & removal of barbed wire fence from SP MLA Azam Khan's Jauhar University.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seeks UP govt's reply on compliance of its stay order & removal of barbed wire fence from SP MLA Azam Khan's Jauhar University.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MLA Azam Khan's
- Jauhar University
- govt
Advertisement