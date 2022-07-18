FIRs in UP: SC orders listing of Zubair's plea before bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, asks his lawyer to mention it before him.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
FIRs in UP: SC orders listing of Zubair's plea before bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, asks his lawyer to mention it before him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zubair
- D Y Chandrachud
- Justice
Advertisement