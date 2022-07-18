Ballot boxes to reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them:Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Ballot boxes to reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them:Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement