SC also asks HCs of Kerala, Punjab & Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer PILs against Agnipath to Delhi HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
SC also asks HCs of Kerala, Punjab & Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer PILs against Agnipath to Delhi HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Kerala
- Punjab & Haryana
- Patna
- Agnipath
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion over attacks on AKG Centre, Congress offices
Mahatma Gandhi photo undamaged when SFI activists were removed from Rahul's Wayanad office: Kerala CM
Uttarakhand UCC panel holds first meeting in Delhi
Woman, teen daughter held in Kerala for kidnapping five-day-old child from TN hospital
NDRF personnel save cow from drowning in Uttarakhand