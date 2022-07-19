Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan arrested in connection with the in-flight protest staged against Kerala Chief Minister last month.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan arrested in connection with the in-flight protest staged against Kerala Chief Minister last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- K S Sabarinadhan
- Congress
- Kerala
Advertisement