Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana bag top 3 ranks among major states in terms of innovation: Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:42 IST
