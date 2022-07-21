SC post for October first week hearing on Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against Allahabad HC order on appointment of court commissioner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:44 IST
SC post for October first week hearing on Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against Allahabad HC order on appointment of court commissioner.
