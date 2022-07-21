Left Menu

\R Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha concedes defeat, congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory in presidential poll.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:03 IST
\R Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha concedes defeat, congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory in presidential poll.
\R Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha concedes defeat, congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory in presidential poll.

