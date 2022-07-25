LG VK Saxena seeks report from Delhi CS on allegation of cartelisation through excise licence favouring blacklisted firms: LG office sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
LG VK Saxena seeks report from Delhi CS on allegation of cartelisation through excise licence favouring blacklisted firms: LG office sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- LG VK Saxena
Advertisement