Russia says it will reduce natural gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by another half, to 20% of capacity, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:56 IST
Russia says it will reduce natural gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by another half, to 20% of capacity, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Germany
- Nord Stream 1
Advertisement