Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore after raid in Palghar district; arrests five persons: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore after raid in Palghar district; arrests five persons: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar district
- Mumbai
Advertisement