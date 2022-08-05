Palestinian Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 4; militant group says commander dead, reports AP.
PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
