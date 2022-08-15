Govt schools in Delhi were in shambles earlier; allocated 25% of budget to education to make schools world-class: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 11:59 IST
India
- India
