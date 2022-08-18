Indian Olympic Association moves SC against Delhi HC order to set up three-member Committee of Administrators to take it over.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:00 IST
Indian Olympic Association moves SC against Delhi HC order to set up three-member Committee of Administrators to take it over.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Committee of Administrators
- Indian Olympic Association
Advertisement