Only 7 pc of 2,775 claims of northeast Delhi riots victims processed so far; LG directs settlement of all claims in 3 months: LG office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:15 IST
