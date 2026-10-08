EU countries agreed oil stock releases be done under IEA's decision, EU spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 00:28 IST
EU countries agreed oil stock releases be done under IEA's decision, EU spokesperson says

​European ​Union countries agreed ‌that any ​release of oil stocks ‌should be done under the International Energy Agency's March stock ‌release action, a European Commission spokesperson ‌said on Wednesday.

The EU's energy task force held a ⁠call ​on ⁠Wednesday gathering EU member states to ⁠discuss the result of ​a meeting of the IEA in ⁠which members supported accelerating the ⁠release ​of around 100 million barrels of oil ⁠stocks to the market that ⁠were pledged ⁠back in March.

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