EU countries agreed oil stock releases be done under IEA's decision, EU spokesperson says

​European ​Union countries agreed ‌that any ​release of oil stocks ‌should be done under the International Energy Agency's March stock ‌release action, a European Commission spokesperson ‌said on Wednesday.

The EU's energy task force held a ⁠call ​on ⁠Wednesday gathering EU member states to ⁠discuss the result of ​a meeting of the IEA in ⁠which members supported accelerating the ⁠release ​of around 100 million barrels of oil ⁠stocks to the market that ⁠were pledged ⁠back in March.