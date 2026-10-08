EU countries agreed oil stock releases be done under IEA's decision, EU spokesperson says
European Union countries agreed that any release of oil stocks should be done under the International Energy Agency's March stock release action, a European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The EU's energy task force held a call on Wednesday gathering EU member states to discuss the result of a meeting of the IEA in which members supported accelerating the release of around 100 million barrels of oil stocks to the market that were pledged back in March.