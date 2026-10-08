Trump says he may ask FBI to look into Nolan Wells death

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 00:27 IST
Trump says he may ask FBI to look into Nolan Wells death

US President Donald Trump on ​Wednesday said he was considering ​asking the FBI to ‌look ​into the death of an 18-year-old Black man whose body was found on a Mississippi barrier island ‌following a Fourth of July trip with friends. Asked by reporters at the White House whether he planned to push the FBI to launch an independent ‌investigation into the death of Nolan Wells, Trump said: "Well, we're looking ‌at that. Yes, we are."

Trump's comments come after the family of the teenager called earlier this week for a federal investigation into his death after a grand jury declined ⁠to indict ​anyone. Wells' body ⁠was found on July 6 on the northwest end of Horn Island, a barrier island ⁠off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, after he went missing during a Fourth of ​July weekend trip with friends from nearby Ocean Springs.

The case developed ⁠drew national scrutiny. Although authorities had not alleged foul play, questions were raised in the ⁠weeks ​after his death by family members, civil rights leaders and others about transparency, accountability and disparities in attention to cases involving Black victims. Last ⁠month, a grand jury unanimously declined to indict anyone in the death. ⁠Jackson County District ⁠Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said there was no evidence to support allegations that Wells' disappearance and death were racially ‌motivated.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global
3
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Global
4
SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT rep...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

High Emissions Could Push Extreme Drought Into a Far More Dangerous Global Phase

Beyond Bigger Budgets: Why Public Spending Alone Cannot Deliver Human Development

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026