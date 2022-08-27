Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to clinch prestigious Diamond League Meeting title with win in Lausanne.
PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:17 IST
