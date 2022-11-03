Israeli PM Yair Lapid congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu, says he's instructed all departments to prepare for orderly transfer of power.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:26 IST
