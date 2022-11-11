Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain remanded to police custody till Nov 14 in alleged gang-rape case.
PTI | Portblair | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:03 IST
