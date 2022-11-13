Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown, reports AP.
PTI | Dallas | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:50 IST
Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Dallas
Advertisement