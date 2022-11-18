Uprooting terrorism needs larger, proactive, systemic response. Must pursue terrorists, break support networks, hit their finances. PM Modi.
Uprooting terrorism needs larger, proactive, systemic response. Must pursue terrorists, break support networks, hit their finances. PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Uprooting terrorism needs larger, proactive, systemic response. Must pursue terrorists, break support networks, hit their finances. PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement