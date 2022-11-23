Assam Cabinet advises state police to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian issues: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Cabinet advises state police to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian issues: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Cabinet
- CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement