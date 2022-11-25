India's actions guided by essence of human equality, dignity which are part of our ancient ethos: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
India's actions guided by essence of human equality, dignity which are part of our ancient ethos: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement